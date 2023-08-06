Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $429,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.52 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $301,102. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

