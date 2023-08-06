Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $80,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,085 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $257.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.