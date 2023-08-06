Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.92-3.02 EPS.

Ventas Stock Down 6.8 %

VTR stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 236.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

