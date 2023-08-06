Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 9,938,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,939. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $36.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,966,000 after acquiring an additional 697,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 64.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 463,140 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,593,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

