Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 71 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $309.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average is $285.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

