WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

