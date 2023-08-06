WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $266.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

