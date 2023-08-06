Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $64.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE SR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

