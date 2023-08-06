Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.85 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

