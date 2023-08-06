Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $104.45 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.