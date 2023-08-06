Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Issues Earnings Results

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 10.71%.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

WLFC stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $47,436.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares in the company, valued at $375,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. 54.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

