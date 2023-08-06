WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $44.19 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $46.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

