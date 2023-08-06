WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $44.19 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $46.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.