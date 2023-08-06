Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.com updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Wix.com has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

