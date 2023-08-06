Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,038.37 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $29,038.37 or 1.00053898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $77.68 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 162,205 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

