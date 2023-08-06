Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.42-$1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

XHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 810,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

