XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $124,835.90 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $55.33 million and $124,835.90 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

