Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $326,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $71.00. 6,268,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

