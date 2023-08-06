Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $157,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.72. The company had a trading volume of 846,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.47 and a 200-day moving average of $465.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

