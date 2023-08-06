Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 6,927 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

