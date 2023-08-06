Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,391 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $116,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,628. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

