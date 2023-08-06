Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

