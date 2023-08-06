Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.73. 425,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,915. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,554 shares in the last quarter.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

