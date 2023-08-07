ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $953,671.42 and approximately $3,544.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,127.38 or 1.00005307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001454 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $526.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.