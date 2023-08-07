Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Articles

