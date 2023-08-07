Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
