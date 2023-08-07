AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AIB Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.50 on Monday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

