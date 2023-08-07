Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $208-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.27 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.15.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYX

Alteryx Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Shares of AYX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 4,242,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.