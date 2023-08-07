Alvopetro Energy (ALV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.
Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.56 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 51.53%.
CVE ALV traded up C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$10.15. 73,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of C$370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.20. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.70.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
