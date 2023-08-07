Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOX. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DOX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.35. 625,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

