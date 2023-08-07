American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in American Tower by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in American Tower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.90. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

