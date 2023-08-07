AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.52. 105,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

