Analyzing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 2 3 0 0 1.60

Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $52.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 21.17% 67.93% 13.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.54 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.37 Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.88 $531.00 million $6.74 8.63

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

