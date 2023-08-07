Analyzing Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Old Mutual’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.13 Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 5.84

China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Mutual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Old Mutual 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Old Mutual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Old Mutual has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,875.86%. Given Old Mutual’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Mutual is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Dividends

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Mutual pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Pacific Insurance (Group) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Old Mutual shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Pacific Insurance (Group) beats Old Mutual on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

