APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

