Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 49.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.