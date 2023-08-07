Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $8.50 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx
Ardelyx Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx
In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 18.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ardelyx
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.