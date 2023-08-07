Argus Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 346,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.