ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

