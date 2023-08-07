Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 821,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

