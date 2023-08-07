Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Visa stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.99. 5,169,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
