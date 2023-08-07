AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AUTO1 Group Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of AUTO1 Group stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. AUTO1 Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

