AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AUTO1 Group Trading Up 18.4 %
Shares of AUTO1 Group stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. AUTO1 Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
AUTO1 Group Company Profile
