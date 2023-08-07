Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 481 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.96) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
