AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

