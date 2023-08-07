Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $186.90 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003064 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,496,931,385,545,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,498,139,863,904,672 with 149,696,096,220,358,496 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,664,050.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

