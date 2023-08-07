Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

