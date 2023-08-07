Bailard Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.72. 519,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,363. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.11 and its 200 day moving average is $293.51. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

