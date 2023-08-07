Bailard Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. 480,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,396. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.