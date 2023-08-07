Bailard Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $21.71. 4,094,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

