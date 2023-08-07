Bailard Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,413. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

