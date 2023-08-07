Bailard Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 230,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

