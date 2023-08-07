Bailard Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 253,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $52.60. 29,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,825. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

